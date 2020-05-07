WWF’s new campaign to save Arctic species from the expansion of oil drilling

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 10:10 am

Hyderabad: As politicians in Norway are about to decide the fate of the future of many species, including polar bears, walrus, and beluga and bowhead whales by the end of this month, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Tuesday launched a new Twitter campaign to protect the wildlife in the marginal ice zone that is a natural habitat for many species supporting unique biodiversity from the threats of expanding oil drilling.

The Norwegian politicians have been working on a new marine management policy for the region that will ratify either a small or large marginal ice zone. However, despite advice from scientists which unequivocally suggests that the marginal ice must be expanded to protect the rich biodiversity, the Norwegian government last month endorsed a new protection plan that only covers 14 per cent of what the scientists have recommended, falling short of what is needed to protect the region’s unique and sensitive ecology, said a report published on the WWF website.

The marginal ice zone, or the area where Arctic sea ice meets the open ocean, stretches for thousands of kilometers across the Arctic, as the ice shrinks and expands throughout the year. It is world’s one of the most important and threatened marine ecosystems a critical habitat for a wide variety of species, that includes polar bears, walrus, beluga and bowhead whales, and seals, as well as phytoplankton and zooplankton, that are the base of many aquatic food webs. The Norwegian Parliament will soon decide whether to protect the globally important area at the edge of Arctic sea ice by following the advice given by the scientists or to give way to even more oil and gas development in the region that can further heighten the risk and add more pressure over the vulnerable area.

The WWF’s Arctic Programme urges Twitter users from across the globe to join them in the campaign on May 13 and post the following tweet from their Twitter handles and to ask Norway to choose nature over oil.

“Vulnerable areas in the #Arctic #Ocean need to be protected.

@NorwayMFA, #Norway needs to listen to science. Stop the expansion of oil & gas leases beyond the Marginal Ice Zone in the Arctic and protect the sea ice edge so nature can thrive.

Nature over oil #SaveTheIceEdge”

“The voices of people from all over the globe can send a powerful message to the Norwegian parliament to protect life in the marginal ice zone from expanded oil drilling,” said Karoline Andaur, CEO WWF-Norway. “We want people from all corners of the planet to speak out against Arctic drilling so that our politicians understand that our international reputation is on the line,” she said.