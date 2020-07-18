Wyra KVK gets Krishi Vigyan Puraskar

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Khammam: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Wyra, has been presented the zonal level ‘Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Puraskar’ by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The KVK coordinator J Hemantha Kumar told the press at Wyra on Saturday that the award was given in recognition of the outstanding work done in the application of science and technology in agriculture and for agriculture extension activities by the KVK.

The KVK falls under the jurisdiction of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad. The award was presented by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on the occasion of the ICAR’s 92nd foundation day. The event celebrated virtually from New Delhi recently was attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary and the Director General of the ICAR Trilochan Mohapatra, he said.

At a programme at Wyra, the local MLA Lavudya Ramulu Naik, TRS party mandal president P Mohan Rao and others felicitated Hemanth Kumar and the KVK scientists over the achievement. The MLA called upon the scientists to take the benefits of State government’s welfare activities to the farming community.

