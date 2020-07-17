Wyra’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra gets Protsahan Puraskar award

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Wyra, has bagged the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Puraskar award with a Rs .5 lakh citation on the occasion of the 92nd ICAR foundation day celebrations on Thursday at New Delhi.

Union Agricultural and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the award virtually. Serving the cause of farmers’ concern, the KVK made major significant contributions in popularizing different rice establishment techniques like dry converted wet rice, direct seeded rice and machine transplanting in a large area.

Apart from popularising and promoting salinity tolerant rice variety Siddi (WGl-44), the KVK promoted pink bollworm and IPM in cotton along with pairing row method of sowing under drip irrigation, zero tillage and FAW management in maize. The KVK popularized green gram varieties like MGG-295, MGG-347, MGG-348, MGG-351 and WGG-42 in the district and promoted sunhemp seed production in rice fallows and paired row method of planting in sugarcane.

