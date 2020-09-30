Xbox Game Pass to get EA Play games on Nov 10

EA Play will arrive on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10, the same day that Microsoft is launching both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

By | Published: 8:53 pm

San Francisco: Microsoft has revealed that Electronic Arts video game subscription service EA Play will now be included in Xbox Game Pass for free.

EA Play will arrive on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10, the same day that Microsoft is launching both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

“Starting November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and beginning in December, members with an Ultimate or PC subscription will be able to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs,” Sarah Bond, CVP Gaming Partnerships and Ecosystem said in a statement.

Only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers ($14.99 per month) will get access to EA Play, alongside the xCloud and bundled Xbox Live Gold benefits.

EA Play will include access to more than 60 additional EA games, including The Sims, FIFA, Mass Effect, and many more.

”We are entering the next generation of gaming and it looks and feels unlike any before it. With cross-play connecting people across platforms, Xbox Game Pass continually bringing new experiences to discover, and cloud gaming making it possible to play anywhere, there have never been more ways to play with Xbox,” Bond said.

On top of this set of games, with Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as well.