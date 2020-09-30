Xiaomi launches Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro with Snapdragon 865, 144Hz display

The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots.

By | Published: 10:07 pm

New Delhi: Xiaomi subsidiary Mi on Wednesday launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones as part of the Mi 10T series for the global market.

The basic Mi 10T (6GB/128 GB) will be available in Europe soon at a price of 499 euros and the version with 8GB RAM would cost 50 euros more. The Mi 10T Pro (8/128 GB) will start at 599 euros and one can double the storage for 50 euros more, the company said in a tweet.

Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a punch-hole design selfie camera.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and either 128GB/256GB storage options that are expandable via a microSD card. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots. It has a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T shares most of the similar specifications as the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with the same 6.67-inch LCD display and 144Hz display and the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The device houses a 64MP sensor as opposed to the 108MP sensor on the Pro model and comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging