Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, K20 Pro smartphones in India

By | Published: 3:39 pm

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Wednesday launched two new smartphones — Redmi K20 and K20 Pro — in India which are the first flagship series under the Redmi sub-brand.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant would be available for Rs 30,999.

Redmi K20 with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999.

“As the first of our Redmi flagship series in India, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro truly redefine the ultimate flagship experience,” Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India, and Vice President, Xiaomi, told reporters here.

“While the premium 20,000 plus segment was relatively small traditionally, we are beginning to see massive growth in this segment. We hope Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will completely disrupt this segment with the kind of experience on offer,” Jain added.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi K20 Pro runs the Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM, while Redmi K20 features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM.

Both the devices pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

In terms of optics, both the phones feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

The main camera on the back is a 48MP shooter. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8MP telephoto and 13MP ultra wide angle camera.

Connectivity options on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.