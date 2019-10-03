Xiaomi sells 43 Mi TVs per minute during festive sale

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Bengaluru: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Thursday said it has sold over 250,000 Mi TVs in the first few days of festive sale on mi.com, Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale and Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Shopping Festival’ which translates into more than 43 Mi TVs per minute.

“In September this year, we announced a three-million milestone where the additional million took us only four months. We hope these Mi TVs usher in the festive cheer for everyone,” Eshwar Nilakanta, Category Lead-MiTV, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

According to the company, top two out of five best-selling Smart TVs were Mi TVs on Amazon India while Mi TV 4C PRO (32-inch) and Mi TV 4A PRO 43 are the number 1 and number 2 models on the e-commerce platform.

Mi TV is the highest-selling TV on both Amazon and Flipkart while the top TV in terms of value on Flipkart.

“We hit our first million in India within eight months of origin and two million in another five months,” Nilakanta added.

In terms of smart TV shipments, Xiaomi ranked first in India for five consecutive quarters as of the second quarter this year.