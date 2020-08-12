Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 12 in India

By | Published: 5:46 pm

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced its latest version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12 in India.

The MIUI 12 will add smooth animations with improved details to the icons, new calendar features, AI calling, new privacy and security tools, multi-tasking features, animations and wallpapers, the company said in a statement.

The update will be first rolled out on Mi 10, Redmi Note 9/ Note 9 Pro, Note 8/ Note 8 Pro and Note 7/ Note 7 Pro device this month.

“MIUI has gone through numerous crucial updates. India-specific features such as Panchang, Copy OTP, Smart IRCTC SMS, MIUI SMS Caller ID etc have been greatly appreciated by our Mi Fans. Features like these make MIUI stand out from the other flavours of Android,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The OS will notify every time an app is accessing a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location and more.

With MIUI 12, users can now remove sensitive information like the location and the metadata before sharing a picture with anyone.

It also allows one to delete a screenshot automatically after sharing, which in turn helps one save space and maintain privacy.

The new OS also comes with an ultra-battery saver which would enable a user to extend the phone’s standby time and reduce power consumption.

With this even at 5 percent, the phone can last for an additional 5 hours with ultra-battery saver. Xiaomi has also added ‘Mi Light Core Animation’ framework to ensure the system smoothness of the software.