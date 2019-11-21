Xiaomi to launch 10 5G smartphones in 2020: Report

By | Published: 2:06 pm

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is aiming to introduce at least 10 5G smartphones in 2020 as it mulls quickly making 5G devices just as common as 4G phones.

According to the handset maker’s founder Lei Jun, Xiaomi aims to launch 5G phones that could cover the full range of prices from the lower to the higher end.

During the company’s developer conference held here, Jun said that the all Xiaomi smartphones with a price tag of more than $285 (2000 Yuan) will be 5G phones.

Although Chinese smartphone brands have started introducing 5G phones this year, even before the official commercialisation of the network in the country, Lei believes that demands for 5G devices will only take off when a large number of local consumers are wiling to change their handsets into 5G-enabled ones, ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

The company has already launched a 5G+AIoT strategy so as to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT sevices.

Additionally, Jun noted that Xiaomi’s IoT platform has connected 196 million devices, and the number of users of IoT devices exceeds 3 million.

Recently, MediaTek announced that it will hold a new product launch conference on November 26, officially releasing a new 5G chip and there is news that the first model of MediaTek’s 5G chip is likely to be the Redmi K30.