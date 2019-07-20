Xiaomi’s global spokesperson, POCO head call it quits

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Beijing: Two top executives from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Donovan Sung, former global spokesperson and Jai Mani, head of product of the POCO division have quit the company.

Sung made the announcement on Friday via a Twitter post. “It is my last month at Xiaomi. 5 years, 80 plus countries, 260 million plus Mi fans worldwide. My first time living outside the US in a foreign country. India’s number one smartphone brand. Absolutely incredible team. Loved every minute. Thank you Leijun, Xiaomi and Mi fans for the amazing memories,” he said.

He would be joining Google in Singapore to help with the advancement of their payment system — Google Pay, news portal GizmoChina reported.

On the other hand, news of Xiaomi subsidiary POCO’s head quitting further adds to the rumours that the manufacturer is probably shutting down the POCO division.

While Mani did not make an official announcement about him quitting, his Twitter bio says Ex-Product Manager of POCO phone and Xiaomi India.

In another senior-level exit, Xiaomi India’s sales head for brick-and-mortar business, Deepak Nakra, also resigned and recently joined rival Realme India’s offline business sales department.