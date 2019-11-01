Xilinx opens R&D centre in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: With an aim to consolidate its operations in India, US-based technology company Xilinx has opened its largest research and development centre outside of its headquarters in Hyderabad on Thursday. The centre, which is spread across 400,000 sq ft, has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people, of which 1,000 people are already working in the centre. The multi-million dollar engineering facility will drive Xilinx’s hardware and software products including adaptive compute acceleration platform devices.

The 35-year-old company entered India in 2006 and has since grown from a small team of 60 people to 1,000 people in the 10 years and has doubled its headcount in the last five years. Going ahead, the company hopes to maintain the same growth momentum in terms of hiring and looks to fill the facility in the next few years. Meanwhile, globally Xilinx has close to 5,000 employees and serves about 60,000 plus customers with 4,400 patents to its credit.

On the question of why they chose to set up its largest R&D centre outside of its headquarters, Xilinx CEO and President Victor Peng said, “Fantastic talent availability along with the country being a growing market for sectors like data centres, telecommunication, and defence and aerospace is the reason why we have moved to a bigger facility in Hyderabad.” He also added that the company is working with universities and colleges in India to facilitate research and to employ new talent.

Xilinx reported $3.06 billion of revenues in financial year 2018-19 with an annual growth rate of 24 per cent in the same fiscal. However, there was a dip in the revenues reported in Q2 of FY20 when compared with Q1 of FY20. This dip, according to Peng, was attributed to China-US trade war and other macroeconomic market pressures. For India market, the company plans to engage with government agencies for telecom operations and defence and aerospace sector.

