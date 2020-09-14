XLRI announces date for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021

Candidates who are holding a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline and those completing their final examination by June 10 could also apply.

By | City Bureau | Published: 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: XLRI – Xavier School of Management has announced that the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 would to be held on January 3 and the last date for applying is November 30. The duration of the test will be for three hours.

According to a press release, XAT 2021 will accept applications for XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus and a candidate can choose two preferred test cities for the test. More than 89 institutes are using the XAT score for their respective admission process.

Candidates who are holding a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline and those completing their final examination by June 10 could also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021, however, NRI and Foreign candidates may apply through their GMAT scores, the release added. The details of XAT 2021 are available at https://xatonline.in/

