XLRI students are fully placed

Hyderabad: XLRI- Xavier School of Management has concluded placement for the outgoing batch of 2016-18, of its flagship programme Postgraduate Diploma in Management – HRM and BM with all 358 candidates securing offers through the final recruitment process.

The final recruitment saw participation from 132 employers with 370 offers. This year saw healthy participation from PSUs with GAIL, IOCL and HPCL hiring in large numbers along with first time recruiters such as National Housing Bank and India Health Action Trust.

The median salary offered to the batch is Rs 21 Lakh per annum while the while the average is Rs 20.1 lakhs per annum. Prof Uday Damodaran, Chairperson, Placements, XLRI- Xavier School of Management said, “We are extremely grateful to all the recruiters for showing belief in the XLRI brand and our astudents”