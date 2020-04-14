YAC team delivers medicines at home across Telangana

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: In a touching initiative, a group of youngsters came forward to help deliver medicines to needy people at their doorstep during the lockdown.

The youngsters, who have come together under the umbrella of the Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC), are tracing out people who were in need of medicines and are delivering medicines to them across Telangana.

In Hyderabad, they are delivering medicines to bed-ridden patients, physically challenged and children as well. Most of the cases that they attended were from posts they saw on social media platforms including Facebook.

For instance, a Hyderabad Central University professor who lives in Hitec City was worried about medicines for his diabetic mother residing in Boduppal. He posted his helplessness on Facebook, which a volunteer of YAC saw. The medicines were handed over to YAC volunteers who in turn delivered the medicine to the patient through a chain of volunteers.

Similarly, medicines for a five-year-old boy were bought from Jubilee Hills and delivered near the Chilkur temple, after a request from his father in the Middle East, while a retired Collector staying alone was given medicines after his daughter contact the YAC from abroad.

YAC founder Palnati Rajendra said the services would continue throughout the lockdown period. “We are looking for more volunteers that who are willing to participate in this initiative. Those interested can call and register on 9550000100,” he said.

Anyone in need of medicine or delivering medicines to their dear ones can contact or message on WhatsApp on the following mobile numbers: 9491114616, 8143304148, 9000042143, 9182339595, 8897736324, 7799553385.

