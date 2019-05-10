Yacharam leopard makes a comeback with 2 fresh cattle kills

By | Published: 12:05 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: More than a month after lying low, the leopard that had been prowling Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district has struck twice in the past three days, killing two calves, one on May 7 and another sometime during the night of May 8.

In doing so, the leopard, which had hitherto kept mostly to the north of the nearly 6,000 hectares of the Taripathry and Mudwin reserve forest areas, moved to the south of the forest, sending Forest Department officials into overdrive on Thursday to plan a quick capture of the animal.

Forest officials suspect that it was the same leopard that has since early this year killed 18 cattle, mostly calves, that was also responsible for the latest attacks. On May 7, the remains of a calf that was fed upon by the leopard were found on the outskirts of Koshakonda Thanda close to the Mudwin reserve forest area. On Thursday morning, they found another freshly killed calf at Equaipally village, taking its tally of cattle kills to 20.

The in-charge Chief Wildlife Warden Munindra told ‘Telangana Today’ that in addition to stationing a team of department staff with a jeep in Equaipally, permission was also given to tranquilise the leopard. He said the availability of water was not a problem for the big cat in the area with enough natural water sources available.

It is believed that hunger has once again driven the big cat back out of the reserve forest area into village fringes. Though declared a reserve forest, the 6,000-hectare Tatipathry-Mudwin area is mostly rocky with some scanty shrub cover that does not support any natural herbivore population.

“Even if we were to release some deer there to provide some animals for the leopard to prey on, it is very likely they will raid villages for fodder and feed on crops,” an official said.

As part of the efforts to capture the leopard quickly, a veterinary team from Nehru Zoological Park was sent to Equaipally village late on Thursday afternoon so they can sit on the latest kill and try and tranquilise the animal. It was being hoped that since the leopard did not feed on the calf but only killed it, the big cat would return to the kill to feed on it sometime on Thursday evening, providing a possible opportunity to chemically immobilise the animal and remove it from the area in a transportation cage.

