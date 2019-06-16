Yadadri-Bhongir: Boy dies, parents injured in hit-and-run case

By | Published: 1:18 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: In what appears to be a case of hit-and-run, a two-and-half-year-old boy died, while his parents suffered minor injuries when a speeding motorcycle hit their bike at Alair in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday evening.

Singarapu Bannu alias Mammula and his parents Suresh and Anusha, natives of Kanchupally village of Raghunathapally mandal in Jangon district, were travelling on a bike when the motorcycle hit them from behind near the railway station at Alair around 4.30 pm. The motorcycle rider fled.

The boy, who was sitting on the petrol tank, fell on the divider and suffered grievous injuries on his head. Responding promptly, locals shifted him to the government hospital at Alair, but he died during treatment.

The family, residents of Hyderabad, was returning to the city from a village festival in Alair. Alair Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy said they were examining the footage from CCTVs installed at a shop near the accident spot. They are also trying to identify the accused. Based on a complaint by Suresh, a case was filed.