Yadadri-Bhongir Collector asks officials to work with more enthusiasm in 2018

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Monday asked the officials to strive to make the district stand top in the State in implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes. The district Collector has participated in new year celebrations in the district Collectorate and wished the officials and the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha Ramachandran said that the officials of newly formed district have more responsibility to implement the government schemes effectively that help in ensuring a happy life to the people. She pointed out that the State government has carved out new districts only for the benefit of the people.

Reminding that Sheep distribution Schemes and Land Records Purification were effectively implemented in the district, she has also informed that works of Mission Bhagiratha and land acquisition for Kaleshwaram project would also be completed soon.

Stating that team leader alone can do nothing without the team, she underlined the need for dedication and commitment from all the officials in implementing the government schemes to pass on their results to the people in the district. The officials should work with more enthusiasm in the year 2018, she added. Joint Collector G Ravi, District Revenue officer R Mahender Reddy and employees were also attended the programme.