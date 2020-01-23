Yadadri-Bhongir: Highest poll percentage reported in Choutuppal Municipality

By | Published: 1:02 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Highest poll percentage of 93.31 was reported in Choutuppal Municipality in Yadadri-Bhongir district. In Yadadri-Bhongir district, 88.32 poll percentage was reported as out of total 1,17,769 voters of six municipalities, 1,04,014 votes were polled.

The highest poll percentage of 93.31 was reported in Choutuppal Municipality as out of total 22,166 votes, 20,683 votes were polled. Of total 44,255 voters in Bhongir Municipality, 30, 440 votes were polled, which was 84.03poll percentage. About 89.66 poll percentage was reported in Mothkur Municipality as out of total 12, 606 votes 11,303 votes were polled. Out of total 13,306 voters in Alair Municipality, 11,535 votes were polled, which was 86.69 poll percentage.

About 90.69 poll percentage was reported in Yadagirigutta Municipality as out of total 12,358 votes, 11,208 votes were polled. Out of total 13,078 voters in Bhoodan Pochampally Municipality, 12,099 votes were polled, which was 92.51 poll percentage. Around 83.23 poll percentage in Suryapet district. In Suryapet district, 83.23 poll percentage was reported as out of total 2,06,238 voters of five municipalities, 1,71,646 votes were polled.

About 86.39 poll percentage was reported in Huzurnagar Municipality as out of total 28,342 votes, 24, 484 votes were polled. Out of total 53,922 voters in Kodad Municipality, 44,497 votes were polled, resulting in 82.52 poll percentage. In Nereducharla Municipality, 79.01 poll percentage was reported as out of total 13,543 voters, 10,700 votes were polled. Out of total 96,664 voters in Suryapet Municipality, 79,744 votes were polled, which was 82.50 poll percentage. In Tirumalgiri Municipality, out of total 13,767 votes, 12,221 votes were polled, which was 88.77 poll percentage.

In Nalgonda district, on an average 79.48 poll percentage was reported as out of 2,81,444 electors of seven municipalities, 2,23,684 votes were polled. About 77.90 poll percentage was reported in Nalgonda Municipality as out of total 1,27,160 electors, 99,060 voters exercised their franchise in the elections. In all, 79.31 poll percentage was reported in Miryalaguda Municipality as out of total 87,614 votes, — votes were polled, which was 69,483 poll percentage.

About 83.10 poll percentage was reported in Devarakonda Municipality as out of 21,319 votes 17,717 votes were polled. About 63.74 poll percentage was reported in Nandikonda Municipality as out of total 12,715 votes, 8,105 votes were polled in the elections. In Haliya Municipality, of 12,425 voters, 10,951 votes were polled, which was 88.14 poll percentage. About 89.75 poll percentage was reported in Chityal Municipality as 10, 952 votes were polled as against total 10,160 voters. About 92.1 poll percentage was reported in Chandur Municipality as out of 10,051 votes, 9,248 votes were polled.

