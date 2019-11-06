Yadadri Bhongir: Military obstacles course launched for women

By | Published: 8:25 pm 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Wednesday launched a military obstacle course and a state-of-the-art gymnasium at Telangana Social Welfare Armed Forces Preparatory Residential Degree College for Women at Bhongir.

He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the women cadets of the degree college. Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar said, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the upliftment of marginalised women through quality education and skill upgradation programmes under the KG-PG free education mission.

The Minister thanked the Chief Minister for launching the first ever Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for marginalised women in the country. “No State in the country has embarked on such a transformative mission to prepare marginalised women for officer rank positions in the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary and other security forces,” he said.

He congratulated Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar and the staff for introducing path-breaking programmes aimed at imparting skills to students which are necessary to compete with the best in the country.

He also appreciated the Society for successfully running specialised institutions such as Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Social Welfare Sainik School and Social Welfare Fine Arts School.

Dr Praveen Kumar said it was historic that children of of daily wage labourers, masons, agricultural labourers, roadside tea sellers and vegetable vendors had been securing admission in large numbers every year in the top notch IITs, NITs, medical colleges, Delhi University, Indian Maritime University, IISER, IIHM, TISS, etc., with the support of the government of Telangana. The students showcased their military skills on the occason.

