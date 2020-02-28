Yadadri-Bhongir: Nayeem’s associate arrested for land grabbing

By | Published: 12:56 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir Police on Thursday arrested Mohammed Mazhar, an associate of slain gangster Nayeemuddin, in connection with a land grabbing case.

Circle Inspector of Bhongir Town Kashi Reddy said that Nayeem, when he was alive, had encroached 27 acres of land in survey no 854 in Bhongir town. The land was registered in the name of Nayeem’s associate Mohammed Mazhar, a native of Bhongir. The owner of the land lodged a complaint with Bhongir police on the issue after Nayeem was killed in an encounter.

After the death of Nayeem, Mohammed Mazar took shelter in Medak. Bhongir police arrested Mohammed Mazhar in Medak and brought him to Bhongir.

