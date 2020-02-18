Yadadri-Bhongir: Newly married couple attempt to end life, man dies

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A newly married couple attempted suicide, conceivably, worried over their family elders would not accept their love marriage. The couple who got married at Yadagirgutta on Saturday attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, due to which Alakunata Swamy (23) died while his wife Shivaratri Uma Rani is still battling for her life in the hospital.

According to the police, the man and woman, both residents of Valigonda village fell in love with each other and got married in Yadagirigutta secretly. Later, they checked into a hotel. Possibly worried that the family members might not accept their marriage, the couple consumed some pesticide. The hotel staff found them in an unconscious condition on Tuesday morning and rushed them to the area hospital, where Swamy was declared dead on arrival. The woman was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .