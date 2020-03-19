Yadadri-Bhongir: Villagers oppose Covid isolation centre proposal

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: District officials faced the ire of villagers when they went to examine a private college building at Deshmukh village in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal for setting up an isolation centre for COVID-19.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Choutuppal Suraj Kumar led a team of officials to Deshmukh to examine the building of Saint Mary’s college, which was not in use by the management, for the setting up of isolation ward. On coming to know about it, the villagers of Deshmukh expressed strong opposition to the plan of setting up an isolation centre near their village. They expressed fear that it would impact the health of the people in the village particularly children.

When a bus followed the officials’ convoy, the villagers thought that infected persons were being shifted to the place and stopped the vehicles. After assurance from officials that they will not set up isolation centre in their village, they withdrew the protest.

