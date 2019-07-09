Yadadri-Bhongir: Wards-wise voter list of Municipalities on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Tuesday said that wards-wise voters lists of Municipalities in the district would be released on Wednesday.

In view of the upcoming Municipal elections, the District Collector held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners and district resource persons at the Collectorate here and discussed the preparedness for the elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Anitha Ramachandran said that SC, ST, BC castes and gender would also be mentioned in the list of the voters, which would be prepared ward-wise. At the same time, the voters lists would be verified with the T-Poll software. Nodal and Zonal officers should be appointed to oversee the process of the Municipal polls. Six teachers have been appointed as mater trainers, who would provide training to the elections staff in the district.

She also instructed the Commissioners of Municipalities to hold meeting with the representatives of all the political parties to explain them elections related matters and take their suggestions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter