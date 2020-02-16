Yadadri Brahmotsavam from Feb 26

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The annual Brahmotsavam of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple would be conducted from February 26 to March 7 on a grand scale.

The Brahmotsavam will begin with Swasthi Vachans by the temple priests at Balalayam on the Yadadri hill shrine at 10 am on February 26. Dwajarohanam, which is conducted by inviting all the Gods to the Brahmotsavam, would be held on February 27. Sesha Vahana Seva would be held on February 28, followed by Hamsa Vahana Seva on February 29 and Ponna Vahana Seva on March 1. Simha Vahana Seva will be performed on March 2 and Edukolu would be on March 3. All Vahana Sevas will be performed at 9 pm.

The key event of the Brahmotsavam will be the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami at Balalayam at 10 am on March 4. The celestial wedding will again be performed at the ZP High School ground at 8 pm the same day for public view. Rathosatavam will be taken out on the hill shrine at 7 am on March 5, and Maha Purnahuthi and Chakratheertham at 10.30 am on March 6. The annual Brahmotsavam will conclude on March 7 with the priests conducting Purnahuthi.

According to temple executive officer Geetha, the Brahmotsavam and Sudarshana Homam, which are seva programmes for devotees, will be cancelled during the annual Brahmotsavam period. All the required arrangements would be made.

