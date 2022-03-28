Yadadri echoes with veda mantras; devotees observe day-long fasting

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri hill shrine on Monday echoed with chanting of veda mantras by the temple priests and ruthwiks for conduct of maha kumbha samprokshana to vimana gopuram. Thousands of devotees also reached the places down the hill shrine and chanted “Om Narasimhaya” until the pooja programmes continued at the temple.

Several devotees came to Yadadri with taking up “upavasa deeksha” to have darshan at Swayambhu Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy on the day. Not caring the scorching sun, they sat in the lawns developed around the hill shrine and chanted ‘Narasimha Sothrams” until they were allowed onto the hill shrine at 3.30 pm.

When the security personnel allowed them onto hill shrine, the enthusiastic devotees ran onto ghat road chanting “On Narasimhaya”. They reached atop the hill shrine on foot as the bus services were not resumed until late evening. An emotional woman devotee Bhargavi said that she came to Yadadri at 9 am and was spending time by chanting narasimha sothram while maha kumbha samprokshana continued at the temple. She would end her day long fast after having darshan of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy at the temple. She was excited to have darshan at Swambhu Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy at the temple after more than five years gap.

Another devotee K Ramesh from Alair said that he took up a 24 hour fast on the occasion of maha kumbha samprokshana at Yadadri and came to the temple to have darshan of Swambhu Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy.

The police took the hill shrine into their control and allowed only the vehicles which had permission. The ministers and MLAs were also reached the temple in a specially arranged buses from Velama and Reddy sathrams where accommodation was provided to them.

