Yadadri expects 4.2L-tonne paddy production

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri-Bhongir Additional District Collector (Revenue) Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said facilities would be provided at paddy procurement centres on a permanent basis to avoid any inconvenience to farmers.

Interacting with officials of agriculture, marketing, civil supplies and District Rural Development Authority through a virtual conference, Srinivas Reddy said it was estimated that paddy production for Vaanakalam would be to the tune of 4.2 lakh tonnes as paddy was cultivated in 1.91 lakh acres by farmers in the district.

He said all the paddy produce of Yasangi was purchased through PACS and IKP paddy procurement centres through special measures during the pandemic time.

He instructed the officials to prepare a plan to open additional paddy procurement centres for the monsoon crop. Measures would be taken in advance to make required arrangements and set up facilities at the centres, he added. The paddy of the monsoon season would come to the centres in November or December.

The paddy purchased should be immediately transported to mills, and transport facility would also be made for the purpose. Tarpaulins, gunny bags, weighing and moisture machines should be provided to the paddy procurement centres in sufficient numbers, he added.

