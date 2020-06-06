Yadadri gears up to resume darshan

By | Published: 12:25 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Arrangements, including a queue system to ensure physical distancing among devotees, have been made at the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple atop the Yadadri shrine for the restoration of darshan.

The temple has been closed for devotees since March 22 following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, but temple priests have continued with everyday pooja activities. Following the relaxations, including reopening of places of worship from June 8, by the Centre, temple officials are gearing up to resume darshan of the presiding deities at Balalayam.

After holding a meeting with the temple officials, Executive Officer N Geetha submitted the plan of action to the Commissioner of Endowment explaining the measures in tune with the guidelines released by the Centre.

Boxes with three-ft distance have been marked around the temple while wearing of masks has been made mandatory for devotees to enter the temple. They have also been requested to bring hands sanitisers along with them as a precautionary measure.

Vehicles will not be allowed onto the hill shrine, and people will have to walk to reach the temple. Parking place for vehicles has been arranged at the foot of the hill. The number of devotees will also be restricted for Nitya Kalyanam and Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham, which would be performed at the temple daily.

Hundi counting will also be taken up on Saturday at the temple after nearly three months, which would give a clear picture of revenue loss due to the lockdown. Usually, the temple gets high revenue in April, May and June through hundi as the rush of devotees would be high during the summer vacation.

Geetha said arrangements were being made for the restoration of darshan at the temple as per the guidelines of the Central government. “We are taking all measures to ensure that devotees do not suffer any inconvenience,” she said. Disinfectant measures would be taken up in the queues and on the temple premises. “We are yet to get instructions from the State government on resuming darshan at the temple,” she added.

