Yadadri officials rubbish reports of altering deity’s features

Hyderabad: The presiding deity of the famous Yadadri temple is Lakshminarasimha Swamy, a ‘Santhamoorty’, and not a fierce avatara of Lord Vishnu, chief priest of the temple Lakshminarasimha Charyulu clarified on Wednesday.

The priest, stating that he spent his entire life serving the lord, said the news report in Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was false. The report said the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), which looks after the development of the temple as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, altered the features of the deity to make him look aggressive with canines and a protruding tongue. It also said a ‘Sthapathi’ made the changes.

“The deity here is Lakshminarasimha Swamy, which means he is in peace. He has not only saved Prahlada but also gave ‘mukti’ to his father Hiranyakasapa, a demon king. Can you imagine a lion without teeth and a protruding tongue?” he asked.

He said the deity in the Yadadri temple resembles the description of ‘Nammalwar’, one of the 12 Alwars of the Vaishnavite sect some 5,000 years ago.

