Yadadri route to turn scenic

Hyderabad: With Yadadri temple renovation nearing completion, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has launched greenery and beautification works on the road medians covering 30 km from Ghatkesar Outer Ring Road till Yadadri.

The works, which were launched on Thursday by HMDA Urban Forestry wing, are being taken up at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore and will be completed in two months. The medians on the National Highway 163 will be transformed into a carpet of multi-colour blossoming saplings, besides greenery all along. The National Highways Authority of India has responded positively to the call for greenery and beautification works on the medians.

These works were launched following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions to ensure greenery along the Ghatkesar ORR stretch till Yadadri.

Greenery is being developed on the medians at a cost of Rs 18.50 lakh per km. The 30-km-long stretch will be divided into seven sections of four km each, for executing the works simultaneously from both the ends. The 2.3-m-wide medians will be sporting over 3.70 lakh putranjiva roxburghii, pogoda, filicium and other plant species, said a press release.

