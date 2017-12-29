Yadadri teemed with devotees on Mukkoti Ekadashi

By | Published: 4:55 pm 5:10 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Thousands of devotees thronged the Yadadri Hill shrine to have “Uttaradwara Darshan” of Lord Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy at the temple on the occasion of auspicious Mukkoti Ekadashi.

On the auspicious day, Uttaradwara darshan was provided to the devotees at Balalayam from 6.45 am to 9 am. The temple was also opened at 3.30 am and Vaikunta dwara darshan was darshan was launched after performing suprabaytha seva, aradhana, Thiruppavai and alankara seva.

Adhyanisthavams, which were scheduled from December 29 to January 3, were also begun at Balalayam amid chants of veda mantharas by the temple priests.