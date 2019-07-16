Yadadri temple closed in view of lunar eclipse

By | Published: 12:52 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple (Balalayam) on Yadadri hill shrine was closed at 5 pm on Tuesday and would reopen at 5 am on Wednesday in view of the lunar eclipse.

After opening of the temple on Wednesday, the temple priests would perform ‘Samporkshana’ (a ritual of cleansing), and the temple would be opened for darshan from 9 am onwards. Main priest Nallandeegal Lakshminarsimh Acharyulu said the temple was closed at 5 pm after completion of evening poojas. Hence, there would be no Arjitha Sevas and also Abhisekham on the day. Nithya Kalyanam would be performed as usual, he added.

