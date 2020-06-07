Yadadri temple gets ready to resume darshans

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sanitisation of queue lines and premises of Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple was taken up by the temple authorities on Sunday in view of resuming darshans from June 8.

The areas where shops are located, the bus stand and prasadam counters have been cleaned and sprayed with disinfectant chemicals. Based on the trial for darshans with the temple staff and local people, the temple authorities are planning to modify the guidelines, if required, to ensure strict implementation of norms of physical distancing on the hill shrine. Darshan for the devotees from other places would be provided from June 9.

The temple Executive Officer N Geetha told that the odd and even number date system would be implemented for opening of the commercial shops on the hill shrine. However, rituals of tonsure and holy bath in pushkarani by the devotees would not be allowed as we need to finalise measures for safety of the devotees in them.

The buses and auto rickshaws would be allowed onto the hill shine by ensuring a physical distancing norm. Only two persons would be allowed in an auto rickshaw. Immediately after getting down from the buses and buses, the temple staff would conduct thermal screening tests to the devotees and allow them to the area of the queue line, if their body temperature was normal.

Geetha advised children, pregnant women and old aged persons, who were vulnerable to the virus infection, should postpone the plan to visit the temple. VIP break darshans would be allowed from 10 am to 11 am as earlier.

