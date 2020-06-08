Yadadri temple reopens for devotees after 78-days

By | Published: 12:41 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: After 78 days, the famous Sri Yadadri Sri Lakshinarsimha Swamy temple was opened for devotees on Monday morning.

The darshan of the presiding deity was resumed at Balalayam on Yadadri hill shrine at 8.15 am amid norms of COVID lockdown. The district Collector Anitha Ramachandran visited the temple and participated in the pooja programme at the temple.

She has also examined the measures taken up by the temple authorities for safety of the devotees at the temple. Hand sanitizers were made available at queue lines and several places on the premises of the temple.

As a trial, the temple staff and retired employees, first, got the darshan of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy at the temple by maintaining social distancing.

The devotees were allowed into the queue only after conducting thermal screening test. A medical team was also posted on the hill shrine to conduct medical tests to the persons, if any one found facing health problem.

The temple authorities have also made special arrangements to alter the devotees through announcement using sound system to wear social distancing and wearing masks.

Speaking to the media, Anitha Ramachandran said that the devotees aged below 10 years and above 65 years should not come for darshan at the temple. The devotees would also try to avoid exchange of currency while purchasing items by giving exact change at the Prasad counter and other shops. The darshan would be provided to the devotees from other places from June 9 after taking required measures based on the trial darshans conducted on the day. The devotees must bring their aadhar card while coming to the temple, she added.

The famous temples Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Cheruvugattu, ancient Chaya Someshwaralayam at Panagal in Nalgonda district and Chennakeshwa Swamy temple at Pillalamarri, Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Mattampally and Sri Meenakshi Agasteswara Swamy temple at Wadapally in Suryapet district were opened for devotees after 78 days.

The temple witnessed a thin number of devotees on the day.

