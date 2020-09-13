Yadadri temple to be a beacon of light

KCR directs officials to release Rs 75 crore; architects told to adhere to Agama Shastra guidelines

By | Published: 9:49 pm 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed the Finance Department to release Rs 75 crore within the next three weeks to ensure that the construction of the much-awaited Yadadri temple continues without any interruptions.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials concerned to complete the temple construction in strict adherence with the Agama Shastra guidelines. “There is no need for haste in completing the works,” he said, and emphasised the need to make the structure strong enough to last for generations to come.

Also read CM KCR feeds monkeys at Yadadri

Chandrashekhar Rao was speaking at a review meeting after visiting the Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri to take stock of the temple construction works. He spent about six hours at the temple complex after performing special puja and later, went around various locations.

The Chief Minister said the temple complex design should be such that it evokes not only spirituality among the devotees, but also makes their visit a pleasurable event. The officials and Vaasthu experts were asked to develop infrastructure to cater to the needs of the growing rush of devotees taking into account various services rendered to the presiding deity at the temple.

He suggested that specialist goldsmiths from Pembarthy be engaged to provide gold casing for the Rajagopuram (Temple Tower) and the main entrance. Considering the fact that the Yadadri temple was famous for devotees performing Satynarayana Swamy Vratham, he directed the officials to make provision to accommodate about 4,000 people who can perform the rituals together at once.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted special provisions to be made in the temple construction to let out drainage water from the temple and then, outside the temple city. A parking lot should be developed to accommodate around 5,000 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers. Further, he suggested development of a ring road around the temple akin to a necklace, with necessary provisions for walking and cycling tracks, besides developing greenery and providing illumination. He wanted the entire infrastructure in place to ensure that devotees have a comfortable stay and darshan at the temple, notwithstanding the rush.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to hire architects especially to take up beautification of Gandicheruvu tank and its peripheral area adjacent to the temple complex for development as a tourist spot. He directed the officials to fill the tank with fresh water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) every two months. He wanted the entire temple town and the temple complex to be surrounded by greenery. “Grow more trees in the temple vicinity,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also directed the officials to expedite the construction of 365 quarters, besides taking up construction of cottages in another 200 acres. He also instructed the officials to complete the construction of Kalyana Katta, bus stand, Pushkarini railing and roads. He instructed the Roads and Buildings authorities to remove contractors who don’t complete their works as per schedule. He wanted the RTC officials to provide free bus service to devotees from the bus stand to the temple.

Energy Minister G Jagdeesh Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, Government Whip Gongadi Sunitha, MLAs Paella Sekhar Reddy and Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Telangana STate Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Bhoopathy Reddy, Yadadri Bhongir District Collector Anita Ramachandran, CMO official Bhoopal Reddy, Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) special officer Kishan Rao, Temple executive officer Gita, Roads and Buildings Engineers-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy and Ravinder Rao, Architect Ananda Sai, Sthapathy Dr Velu and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .