Yadadri temple to be closed for solar eclipse

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple would be remained closed from 7 pm on Saturday to 3 pm on Sunday due to solar eclipse on Sunday.

According to the temple authorities, the temple would be opened for devotees at 5 pm after conducting samprokshana (cleaning rituals) in the temple and darshan would provided to the devotees from 5 pm to 6 pm on the day. The temple would remained closed during the time of solar eclipse, which is from 10.15 am to 1.44 pm.

The main temples – Sri Meenakshi Agasteswara Swamy Temple at Wadapally, Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Cheruvugatttu and Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Mattampally in erstwhile Nalgonda district would also be kept close during the time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .