Yadadri temple works on track despite lockdown

Hyderabad: The scenic hilltop of Yadagirigutta, with the presence of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, is known for its serenity, and the lockdown has only amplified the peaceful silence. Standing in the valley, one could hear the clink of metal against stone, as sculptors, stone cutters and masonry workers go about their work without a pause.

The temple construction works, despite the lockdown, are in progress here, with the available workforce continuing the work with commitment. Following physical distancing norms and other prescribed rules in the wake of the pandemic, the attempt is to finish the works at the earliest.

All the workers are made to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and wash their hands at regular intervals. A majority of these workers are from Tamil Nadu, Allagadda in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country.

Accommodation for the workers is arranged at the camp site by the contractors. The temple management is extending all support while temple doctors, along with other staff, are regularly monitoring their health condition, says Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Executive Officer N Geeta.

Apart from other works, those pertaining to Brahmotsava Mandapam, silver embossed panels in the Mukha Mandapam and flooring in Madaveedi are under progress. A majority of the works pertaining to the main temple are completed.

In tune with these works, the temple management is also working out the modalities and procedures to facilitate darshan to devotees post the lockdown.

To ensure physical distancing in the queue, plans are being made to arrange queue lines till the ghat roads and also shamiyanas to offer shade to devotees. Since space is a constraint atop the hill, the queue lines will have to be extended till the ghat roads, she feels.

“All these plans are being discussed with the government, and a final decision will be taken depending on the approval of the higher authorities,” says Geeta.

To ensure that the poor and the needy do not go hungry during the lockdown, the temple management is also offering free food packs to workers atop the hill and villagers down the hill. Every day, about 300 to 500 packs of sambar rice and curd rice are being offered to the needy, she adds.

