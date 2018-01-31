Yadadri temple’s main gopuram to glitter in gold

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The main gopuram atop the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri will get an exclusive coat of gold, which will be done using the gold donated by devotees.

The Dwajastambham (flagpole) and Shayana Shala of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha will also be gold-plated. A few kilos of silver will be used for plating a portion of the temple’s main doors and the threshold.

For this, the Endowments Department permitted the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) to use 37 kg of gold donated to the temple.

The 47-feet main gopuram is one of the seven being constructed atop the hill shrine at Yadadri. Before the gold plating, the entire 32-layer structure will be plated with copper by experts.

A special committee will be constituted for the task. Senior officials of different departments, including Endowments, Mining and others will be on the committee, YTDA Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer G Kishan Rao said.

After analysing different aspects, the special committee will finalise the amount of the yellow metal required for gold-plating the ‘gopuram’. After this, agencies with expertise in executing the gold-plating works will be invited to take up the task, he said. “Though not finalised, as per initial estimates, about 27 kg of gold may be required,” Rao said.

Generally, such works are done by specialists from Tamil Nadu and other areas. Tenders will be floated shortly, inviting agencies for the work. The special committee will scrutinise the bids and award the work, Rao said.

The existing ‘gopuram’ of the decades-old sanctum sanctorum will be intact and a new one is being constructed atop the slab. Unlike other temples constructed in recent times, the construction of the main temple is being done using the conventional lime-mortar method.

Over 500 sculptors from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other States are working atop the hill. After the work is completed, the pillars of 12 Alwars in the main temple will be the cynosure, temple officials said.

Temple work on fast track

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions to YTDA to complete the temple construction at the earliest, the work has been expedited. Seven ‘gopurams’ are being constructed atop the hill and of these, work on the north and east gopurams are almost complete. The installation of Kalashas will be done on an auspicious day as per the instructions of pandits, said YTDA Vice-Chairman and CEO G Kishan Rao. “The construction of five other gopurams is underway and all the works will be completed by June,” Rao said.