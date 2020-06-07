Yadadri to allow darshan from June 8

By | Published: 12:35 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple will be re-opened for devotees from June 8.

District Collector Anitha Ramachandran announced this on Saturday after holding a meeting with temple authorities and revenue and police officials on resuming darshan at the temple, in the guesthouse on the hill shrine.

Speaking to the media, the Collector said all the arrangements had been completed to resume darshan at the temple following the norms of the Covid lockdown. As per the government guidelines, devotees must wear masks and maintain physical distancing in the queues as boxes were already marked for the purpose. She also instructed the temple authorities to provide hand sanitisers at the entrance of Balalayam and allow devotees inside only after thermal screening. A team of doctors and ASHA workers would be deployed at the hill shrine, if required, she added.

Temple Executive Officer N Geetha said devotees must follow the lockdown norms and cooperate with staff. Shatagopam, theertham (holy water) and prasadam would not be offered to devotees by priests. People could only have darshan of the presiding deity at Balalayam between 5 am and 8 pm. Laddu prasadam, kept in plastic covers, would be sold at the counters, she added.

Trainee Assistant Collector Garima Agarwal, Yadagirigutta Municipal Commissioner Rajitha and others attended the meeting.

