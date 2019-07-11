Yadadri will be one of the biggest Hindu holy places: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday said Yadadri would become one of the biggest holy place for Hindus in the country like Tirumala after completion of its development.

The Minister accompanied by his family participated in special pooja programme at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple (Balalayam) on Yadadri hill shrine. The temple priests welcomed the Minister with purna kumbham on his arrival at the temple.

He has also inspected the developmental works of the main temple on the hill shrine and inquired with the officials about the progress of works.

Speaking to the media, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to develop Yadadri, which is geographically closer to the State capital Hyderabad, on par with Tirumala and works were under progress. With the sculptures, the development of the main temple would mesmerize the devotees. The temple would also help in bringing good reputation to the State, he said.

Stating that all the required facilities including cottages would be developed for the convenience of the devotees as a part of Yadadri development, he said the works of VIP and VVIP suites were also under progress.

He said the main temple, which was developed with black stone (Krishna Shila), would remaining in the history of the country forever. The Chief Minister would decide on the date of restoration of darshan at the main temple.

Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha and officials of the temple were also present.

