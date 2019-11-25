Yadadri will be symbol of pride: Errabelli

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday exuded confidence that the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple would become a symbol of pride for the entire Hindu community in the world once the project is completed.

Dayakar Rao was speaking after a puja programme at the temple (Balalayam). Priests at the temple welcomed him with ‘purna kumbham’.

Dayakar Rao said that successive governments had neglected Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The successive governments could have equally developed Tirumala, Bhadrachalam and Yadagirigutta, but they showed interest only on development of Tirumala, he said. After formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took up development of the temple on par with Tirumala.

He exuded confidence that Yadadri would soon emerge as a wonderful pilgrim place in the country. The State government had taken up development of Yadadri temple as a prestigious project, allocating sufficient funds. He said 80 per cent of works of development of Yadadri were completed. It might be good, if the Centre extended financial help for development of Yadadri, he opined.

Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, temple Executive Office N Geetha were also present.

