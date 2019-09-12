Yadadri would soon emerge as top Hindu temple in world, says Sukhender Reddy

By | Published: 6:40 pm 6:42 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Thursday said the development of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple took place only after the formation of Telangana State.

Sukhender Reddy, accompanied with family members, visited Yadadri for the first time after assuming charge as Legislative Council chairman, and participated in pooja at Balalayam.

The temple priests welcomed the Council Chairman with purna kumbham.

Sukhender Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took up Yadadri temple development as a prestigious task and was working on a mission mode to implement his plan in this regard. He exuded confidence that Yadadri temple would soon emerge as a top Hindu temple in world and attract the devotees. Yadadri would stand out as a prestiguous temple in the coming days and would also be a symbol of pride for the people of the State, he added.

He felt happy for visiting the temple after assuming charge as Chairman of Legislative Council. He also pledged to work impartially as Chairman of Legislatve Council.

Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy and temple Executive Officer N Geetha were also present.

