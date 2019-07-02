Yadagirigutta Police conduct raids on lodges

By | Published: 1:25 am 1:30 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadagirigutta police on Tuesday conducted raids on the lodges located opposite to Surendrapuri and held two couple.

Under the supervision of Yadagirigutta Sub-Inspector Raghavender, the police conducted raids in the lodges near Surendrapuri. In the raids, the police took a couple into their custody and shifted them to Yadagirigutta police station. The raids which started at 11 am, continued for two hours.

Yadagirigutta Sub-Inspector warned that action would also be taken against the owners of the lodges, who would allow illegal couple.