Yagam performed to ward of evil effects of coronavirus in Siddipet

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Siddipet: The priests of Sri Vijayadurga Sametha Santhana Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Marpadaga in Siddipet district, performed Satha Chandi Yagam on Friday to ward off coronavirus from affecting people of the country. They also conducted ‘Seethala Yagam’.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who participated in the ‘Yagam’, appreciated the priests for organising such a ‘Yagam’ to sensitise the people and seek divine intervention to protect the people of the country.

Harish Rao said the State government had taken all preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease. Asking the people not to worry much since only foreign returnee were diagnosed with the disease, Rao called upon people to put a collective effort to prevent the spread of Covid-2019 with social distancing.

