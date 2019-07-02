YAI Sailing Championship inaugurated

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan inaugurated the ‘YAI Multi-Class (Ranking) Sailing Championship’ at the Sailing Annexe in Hussain Sagar on Tuesday.

The Governor in his address said, “The State has been providing several incentives for the sailors and added that Hussain Sagar Lake is a nursery for champion sailors such as Ashwini, Kirthi, Ajay and Sanjay from Telangana Sports School who have achieved national acclaim.”

Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, Commodore, EME Sailing Association, in his opening address said a total of 188 sailors with 169 entries from associated clubs have been received, out of which 23 are in the women’s category.” A total of 21 participants are from Telangana,” he added.

Major General TSA Narayanan, Vice Commodore, EMESA, said “2019 is a landmark year for EME Sailing Association as the event has been accredited as the YAI National Ranking Event where in the performance of the sailors will be ranked, which will give them points for selection into the national team.”

The event is jointly organised by the EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and Secunderabad Sailing Club under the aegis of Laser Class Association of India and supported by Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

Shashidhar Batchu, president, Secunderabad Club was among the other dignitaries who attended the programme.

