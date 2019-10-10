Yale invites applications for summer enrichment programme

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Yale is inviting applications for its Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS-2020), which is an academic summer enrichment programme for high school students from around the world. Each summer, students from over 125 countries participate in one of the five interdisciplinary two-week sessions at Yale’s historic campus.

The YYGS 2020 session is offering sessions in humanities, social sciences, STEM, and a new cross-disciplinary track that incorporates all the above. The YYGS 2020 programme is divided into three sessions, starting from June 21 to July 31, 2020. Yale also provides over 3.4 Million USD in need-based financial aid equally to both domestic and international students, offered as discounts covering up to 100 per cent of tuition costs. With no grades or course credit, YYGS encourages students to approach all aspects of the programme creatively with the understanding that they set their own limits. Students receive an electronic certificate of participation at the end of the session.

The diverse and inclusive community at YYGS enhances learning by inviting students to analyse issues from multiple perspectives. Living and learning alongside peers from around the world allows students to broaden their own world views by learning about countries and cultures of different countries.

For early applications, students can apply from November 12, 2019 and the regular date for applications is January 15, 2020. Students can apply at the following link: https://globalscholars.yale.edu/how-to-apply

