Yami Gautam is interested in organic farming

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Yami Gautam who is currently on a short break post the completion of shooting for her film has turned her eye to farms. “I will head to the farm post the shoot of Ginny Weds Sunny. The produce this year in our land was really good. The idea now is to see what else we can improvise, how can we have more eco-friendly equipment to be operated in the space. Being a pahadi, I was subconsciously introduced pretty much in my childhood to the concept of organic farming or having fresh farm produce,” she said.

Yami took to organic farming when she realised that her home State has been grappling with the persistent issue of chemical-coated vegetables. The actor in the past even set up a greenhouse and an organic garden at her home in the hills. “For me, what’s the most interesting about organic farming is that it’s absolute poles apart, it’s so different, it’s such a contrast from the work that I do which is therapeutic,it’s a parallel life altogether which is something which I love to pursue.” It’s definitely a huge contrast to her actual work as it puts her closer to nature.

“You are doing something which is good, which is healthy not just for yourself, but

whoever you are serving indirectly around, you feel good about yourself, you feel more engaged, closer to nature and also you are introduced to so many farming techniques,” said Yami. The Kaabil actor says the work is already on. “I can call myself an entrepreneur at a very, very small scale right now. But, I do wish to expand it and the farm has a very traditional house also and I would like to keep it like that,” she said.