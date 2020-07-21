Yami Gautam’s secret to ‘slurp it out loud’

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Mumbai: A hot cuppa never fails to lighten the spirits, Yami Gautam would vouch for it.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Yami posted a short clip that shows her having a cup of tea standing in the balcony.

“Chai lovers slurp it loud, ” she captioned the video, where we can see her letting out a satisfactory “aaah”.

On the work front, Yami is currently busy with the virtual promotion of her upcoming film “Ginny Weds Sunny”. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the romantic comedy drama also stars Vikrant Massey and will soon release on Netflix.