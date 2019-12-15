Yamini Reddy dancing away to glory

By | Published: 9:07 pm

The daughter of noted Kuchipudi dancers and Padma Bhushan Award winners, Raja Reddy and Radha Reddy, Yamini Reddy was born in Delhi. She finished her schooling from Delhi and graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

As she was keen on being a dancer, she declined to pursue medicine and started performing at a very young age. She was trained by her parents and her first performance was in Delhi when she was three years old. Yamini inherited her mother’s lasya and father’s tandava, a blend that is seen in her elegant dancing.

Apart from all the other activities, Yamini teaches Kuchipudi at Natyatarangini Dance School in Hyderabad. She was awarded with Yuva Ratna Award, Youth Vocalist Excellence Award, FICCI Young Achievers Award, Devadasi National Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for her pure devotion towards Kuchipudi dance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter