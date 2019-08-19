Yamuna crosses ‘warning mark’, Delhi CM calls emergency meeting

By | Published: 11:38 am

New Delhi: As the water level of the Yamuna crossed the “warning mark” in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called an emergency meeting of officials concerned to assess the preparations.

“Am meeting officers from all concerned depts at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations,” the chief minister tweeted in response to a Twitter user Manoj Misra’s concern over the situation.

Misra tweeted on Sunday, “Beware Delhi. Release of 8.47 lakh cusec at Hathnikund (HKB) at 1900 hrs today is highest ever recorded. Tho presumably d 1978 flood was bigger but no records exist 4 there was no one at then Tajewala barrage 2 record. If level in Delhi crosses 207.49 (1978) then this is biggest!” The river on Monday morning was flowing at 204.70 meters, higher than the warning mark at 204.50 meters, after the release of huge amounts of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. The “danger mark” is 205.33 meters.

The Delhi government has issued orders for the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and civil defence volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations.

“We have deployed forces. Our department is ready for rescue operations. We got to know that water has been released from Hathnikund Barrage. We will ensure that people shift to safer places,” Lalit Goyal, Civil Defence Officer, told ANI.