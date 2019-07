Yash (222 no), Siddiqui star in Sri Shyam’s win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Yash Gupta hit an unbeaten double ton (222no) while Md Ibrahim Ali Siddiqui bagged five wickets to star in Sri Shyam’s 270-run win over Crown CC in the HCA A2 Two-Day League Championship match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Darsh Abhinav returned with seven wickets (7/39) in Hyderabad Titans’ 180-run win over Classic CC on Day Two. In another match, P Shiva Anurag’s fine efforts (7/50) for Paha Beedi went in vain as Visaka team secured a hard-fought one-wicket victory.

Vinay Yadav scored 178 runs as Khalsa team declared at 470/8 in their first innings against Jai Bhagawathi.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Sri Chakra 159 in 49.3 overs lost to Budding Star 162/3 in 35 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 106no); Vijay Hanuman 141 in 39.3 overs lost to Rohit XI 143/6 in 42 overs; Postal 187 in 46 overs (Mohammed Ahmed Shakeer 85, B Vikram 4/53) bt Medak 183 in 43.4 overs (Md Afreedi 76, K Chandrakanth 4/56, Md Khadeer 4/54); Pasha Beedi 179 in 63.4 overs lost to Visaka 181/9 in 58.3 overs (Vigneshwar 67, T Jagdish 56, P Shiva Anurag 7/50); New Blues 305 in 69.4 overs (M Narayan Shukla 107, Md Zak 3/75) bt Nalgonda 197 in 56 overs (Shaik Majeed 70, Md Yakub 4/50, M Narayan Shukla 3/17); Khalsa 470/8 decl in 71 overs (Vinay Yadav 178, Sarthak Bharadwaj 75, Md Abdul 87, Yuvaraju 4/122) vs Jai Bhagwathi

Group I (Pool B): Balaji CC 283 in 56.2 overs bt Team Speed 205 in 69.5 overs (Anvesh 54, G Arjun 4/42); Sri Shyam 386/7 in 90 overs (Yash Gupta 222no, BS Sarang 74) bt Crown 116 in 40 overs (Md Ibrahim Ali Siddiqui 5/20)

Group II (Pool A): National 230 in 69 overs bt Khammam 155 in 30.2 overs (Sunil Arvind 69, Sahendra Mallu 6/72); Brothers XI 290 in 86.4 overs drew with PKMCC 223/5 in 62 overs (Venkat Karthik 128); Hyderabad Titans 378/5 in 90 overs bt Classic 199 in 52.2 overs (Dheeraj Goud 90, Darsh Abhinay 7/39); Mahabubnagar 622/5 in 90 overs bt Raju CC 135 in 29.4 overs (Sundeep Rajan 53, C Ravindra Venkat 3/58, Kayum 4/28; Future Star 170 in 55.2 overs (Ashwad Rajiv 6/53) bt Telangana 147 in 43 overs (Sushant R 49, Priyesh 5/31, S Vaishnav Reddy 4/21); Osmania 199 in 50.3 overs (Debansu R 48no, Abhay Swaroop 5/51) bt Deccan Blues 50 in 18.4 overs (CH Manikant 3/14, Anish Rao 4/14); WMCC 129 in 42.3 overs (Abhishek 5/31, Gaganjeet 3/54) lost to Sportive 130/1 in 27.2 overs (Shashidhar Reddy 86no).

Group II (Pool B): HUCC 130 in 37.5 overs bt Cheerful Chums 103 in 28.4 overs (Atul Vyas 3/17, Kiran 3/18); Rakesh XI 137 in 43.3 overslost to Concorde 141/6 in 59.3 overs

